QCR Holdings, Inc. (QCRH) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

QCR has a payout ratio of 3.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect QCR to earn $6.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.7%.

QCRH stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.88. The company had a trading volume of 13,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.95. QCR has a 52-week low of $45.83 and a 52-week high of $79.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $150.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.20 million. QCR had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that QCR will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of QCR in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

