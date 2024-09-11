Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,967 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $4,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qualys during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 1,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 294.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 545.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in Qualys during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qualys alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QLYS. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Qualys from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Qualys from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Qualys from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Qualys from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.83.

Qualys Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $121.32 on Wednesday. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.32 and a 12 month high of $206.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.32.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.80 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 44.80% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.32, for a total value of $954,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,437,448.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.32, for a total transaction of $954,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,437,448.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total value of $179,736.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,011,910.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,535 shares of company stock worth $2,578,345. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qualys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

See Also

