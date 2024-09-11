Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Shares Down 3.5%

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.20 and last traded at $29.23. 68,494 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 318,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Quanex Building Products Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $860.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $280.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanex Building Products

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 900.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 157.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in Quanex Building Products by 9,011.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

