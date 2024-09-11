Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Shares Acquired by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report) by 48.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 414,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,051 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $5,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Quanterix by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Quanterix by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP boosted its position in Quanterix by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Quanterix by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Quanterix by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Stock Performance

QTRX opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. Quanterix Co. has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $29.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day moving average is $17.08. The company has a market capitalization of $458.64 million, a PE ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Quanterix ( NASDAQ:QTRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 30.71%. The firm had revenue of $34.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Quanterix from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Quanterix from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Quanterix from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Quanterix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

