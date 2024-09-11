QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Trading Down 5.7%

QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 740 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 36,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.20.
QuoteMedia, Inc provides financial data, market research information, analytics, news feeds, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, banks, clearing firms, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet.
