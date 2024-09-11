Raydium Achieves Market Cap of $384.92 Million (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Raydium has a market cap of $384.92 million and approximately $16.41 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Raydium has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Raydium token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.46 or 0.00002565 BTC on exchanges.
About Raydium
Raydium launched on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,219 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,776,198 tokens. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Raydium
