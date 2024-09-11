Realty Income (NYSE:O) Shares Down 1%

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $61.90 and last traded at $62.16. 846,816 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 5,890,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.81.

A number of analysts have issued reports on O shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Realty Income from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

The firm has a market cap of $54.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2635 per share. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 292.59%.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,467.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 444.4% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

