ReddCoin Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $1.62 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00009707 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.84 or 0.00108383 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00011957 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 64.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000056 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

