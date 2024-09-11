Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 2.20 Per Share

Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This is a boost from Regional REIT’s previous dividend of $1.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Regional REIT Price Performance

RGL traded up GBX 2.62 ($0.03) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 129.12 ($1.69). 578,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,359. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 87.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 43.76. Regional REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 115 ($1.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 439.50 ($5.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of £209.28 million, a P/E ratio of -152.53 and a beta of 0.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital upgraded Regional REIT to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Transactions at Regional REIT

In other news, insider Massy Larizadeh acquired 102,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £10,221.40 ($13,366.55). Corporate insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

About Regional REIT

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and ARA Europe Private Markets Limited, the Investment Adviser.

