Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $21.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.00, but opened at $6.80. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Relay Therapeutics shares last traded at $7.45, with a volume of 8,467,067 shares traded.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.60 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Relay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.22.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RLAY

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relay Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 9,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $58,487.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 330,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Relay Therapeutics news, insider Peter Rahmer sold 13,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $115,486.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 420,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,333.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 9,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $58,487.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 330,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,738 shares of company stock worth $715,499. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $971.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.43.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Relay Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.