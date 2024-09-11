Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO) Shares Gap Down to $31.60

Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.60, but opened at $25.75. Rentokil Initial shares last traded at $25.35, with a volume of 472,332 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Rentokil Initial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Rentokil Initial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Rentokil Initial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Rentokil Initial Stock Down 20.6 %

Rentokil Initial Cuts Dividend

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.99 and a 200 day moving average of $29.30.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.2034 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rentokil Initial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTO. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rentokil Initial in the 2nd quarter worth $870,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Rentokil Initial by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Rentokil Initial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Rentokil Initial by 403.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 38.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 12,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

