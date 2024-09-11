Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore Sells 7,198 Shares

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 7,198 shares of Repay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $58,879.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,263.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jacob Hamilton Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 4th, Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 210,632 shares of Repay stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $1,750,351.92.

Repay Price Performance

NASDAQ RPAY opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77. Repay Holdings Co. has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repay

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Repay had a positive return on equity of 8.34% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $74.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Repay by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 12,544 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repay by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 605,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 11,130 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Repay by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,850,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,347,000 after purchasing an additional 678,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Repay by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 14,973 shares during the period. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Repay in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Repay from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

Further Reading

