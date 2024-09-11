Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Receives $11.10 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RPAY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Repay in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Repay from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Get Repay alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Repay

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repay

In other news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 7,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $58,879.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,263.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAY. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Repay by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,544 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Repay by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 52,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Repay by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 605,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 11,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Repay by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,850,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,347,000 after acquiring an additional 678,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Repay Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $7.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. Repay has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $11.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average is $9.77.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Repay had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a positive return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $74.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Repay will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repay Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.