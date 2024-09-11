Research Analysts Set Expectations for Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CQP)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.19. The consensus estimate for Cheniere Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $4.26 per share.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 32.76% and a negative return on equity of 292.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

CQP opened at $49.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.68. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $45.51 and a 1-year high of $62.34.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CQP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 615,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,624,000 after purchasing an additional 167,567 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 210,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after acquiring an additional 69,567 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $5,794,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 3.2% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 99,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 47,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.95%.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

