Research Analysts Set Expectations for GameStop Corp.’s FY2027 Earnings (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for GameStop in a research note issued to investors on Friday, September 6th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for GameStop’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

GameStop Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE GME opened at $23.47 on Monday. GameStop has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $64.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.35 and a beta of -0.17.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $881.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.30 million. GameStop had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business’s revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GameStop

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 9,210 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GameStop by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,606,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,693,000 after buying an additional 289,947 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 527.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 146,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 123,516 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 21,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lawrence Cheng purchased 4,140 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.85 per share, for a total transaction of $102,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,315.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other GameStop news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 2,215 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $58,320.95. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,582.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Cheng bought 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.85 per share, for a total transaction of $102,879.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,315.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,183 shares of company stock valued at $81,001. Insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

