ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CFO Brett Sandercock Sells 1,000 Shares

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.42, for a total value of $246,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,812 shares in the company, valued at $23,856,413.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brett Sandercock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 8th, Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.16, for a total value of $212,160.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $194,350.00.

ResMed Stock Performance

RMD stock opened at $252.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $218.37 and its 200-day moving average is $205.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.69. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.24 and a twelve month high of $255.18.

ResMed Increases Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Oppenheimer lowered ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ResMed from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.70.

Institutional Trading of ResMed

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in ResMed during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in ResMed by 196.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

