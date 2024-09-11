Resonac (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Resonac Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.55 and last traded at $20.55. Approximately 105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.20.

Separately, Nomura Securities upgraded Resonac to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Resonac (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Resonac had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Resonac Holdings Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resonac Holdings Corporation operates as a chemical company in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Electronics, Inorganics, Aluminum, Showa Denko Materials, and Others. The Petrochemicals segment offers olefins, including ethylene and propylene; organic chemicals, such as vinyl and ethyl acetate, and allyl alcohol; and polypropylene.

