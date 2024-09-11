Reviewing Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) and Legend Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:LOGL)

Legend Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:LOGL – Get Free Report) and Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.5% of Legend Oil and Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of Genesis Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of Legend Oil and Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Genesis Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Legend Oil and Gas and Genesis Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legend Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A ($0.06) N/A Genesis Energy $3.11 billion 0.50 $117.72 million $0.34 37.50

Analyst Recommendations

Genesis Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Legend Oil and Gas. Legend Oil and Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genesis Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Legend Oil and Gas and Genesis Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legend Oil and Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Genesis Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Genesis Energy has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.65%.

Profitability

This table compares Legend Oil and Gas and Genesis Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legend Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A Genesis Energy 2.34% 8.26% 1.04%

Summary

Genesis Energy beats Legend Oil and Gas on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Legend Oil and Gas

Legend Oil and Gas, Ltd. operates as a crude oil hauling and trucking company. It performs hauling services for institutional drilling and exploration companies, as well as crude oil marketers primarily in the Bakken, North Dakota, and the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as SIN Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Legend Oil and Gas, Ltd. in November 2010. Legend Oil and Gas, Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing. This segment also owns interests in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline systems, platforms, and related infrastructure. The Soda and Sulfur Services segment produces, markets, and sells soda ash; and provides sulfur removal services. This segment also owns and operates soda ash production facilities, underground trona ore mines and brine solution mining operations and related equipment, and logistics and other assets; and sells sodium hydrosulfide and caustic soda to industrial and commercial companies involved in the mining of base metals. The Marine Transportation segment offers waterborne transportation of petroleum and crude oil in North America. This segment owns a fleet of 91 barges and 42 push/tow boats. The Onshore Facilities and Transportation segment offers onshore facilities and transportation services to crude oil refineries and producers by purchasing, transporting, storing, blending, and marketing crude oil and refined products; and operates trucks, trailers, railcars, and terminals and tankage in various locations along the Gulf Coast. This segment also transports crude oil, as well as owns four onshore crude oil pipeline systems and four operational crude oil rail unloading facilities. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

