Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) by 39.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 939,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 263,819 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 1.18% of Verona Pharma worth $13,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRNA. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Verona Pharma during the second quarter worth $29,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verona Pharma stock opened at $28.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.42 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.61. Verona Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $11.39 and a 1 year high of $28.83.

Verona Pharma ( NASDAQ:VRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.53). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma plc will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Verona Pharma from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Verona Pharma from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Verona Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

