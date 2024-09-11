Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Decreases Stake in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 716,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,679 shares during the period. Establishment Labs makes up about 2.0% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 2.60% of Establishment Labs worth $32,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESTA. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Establishment Labs by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 13.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Establishment Labs during the second quarter valued at $373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

Insider Activity at Establishment Labs

In other Establishment Labs news, CEO Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 3,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $163,990.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,491,504.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,346 shares of company stock valued at $647,806. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ESTA stock opened at $42.79 on Wednesday. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.96 and a 1-year high of $60.12. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.60.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 54.97% and a negative return on equity of 220.67%. The company had revenue of $44.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Establishment Labs from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ESTA

Establishment Labs Profile

(Free Report)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.