Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $24.30 Million Holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,561 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,136 shares during the period. Armstrong World Industries makes up approximately 1.5% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.49% of Armstrong World Industries worth $24,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,960,000 after buying an additional 8,425 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AWI. StockNews.com raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.75.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

AWI opened at $121.80 on Wednesday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.35 and a 1-year high of $134.90. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $365.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.36 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

Featured Articles

