Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $4.96 Million Holdings in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,253 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 2.72% of OptimizeRx worth $4,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,917,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in OptimizeRx by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 468,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 96,646 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at $1,053,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at $542,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 782,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 41,469 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OPRX. Barclays decreased their target price on OptimizeRx from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. B. Riley initiated coverage on OptimizeRx in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OptimizeRx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of OPRX opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. OptimizeRx Co. has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $16.65. The company has a market cap of $135.57 million, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average of $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $18.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.47 million. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 21.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. It offers various tech-enabled marketing solutions through its Artificial Intelligence-generated Dynamic Audience and Activation Platform, which enables customers to execute traditional marketing campaigns on its proprietary digital point-of-care network, as well as dynamic marketing campaigns that optimize audiences in real time to increase the value of treatment information for healthcare professionals and patients in response to clinical care events.

