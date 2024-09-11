Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $50.57 Million Position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,877,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,315 shares during the quarter. Arlo Technologies comprises about 3.0% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $50,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARLO. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 90.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the second quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Arlo Technologies Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of ARLO stock opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $17.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.25 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average of $12.72.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $127.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Arlo Technologies

In other news, Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $222,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,724.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ralph E. Faison bought 8,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $105,131.38. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 385,599 shares in the company, valued at $4,584,772.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $222,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,724.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

Further Reading

