Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 10,164 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 224,164 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,164 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in PROS were worth $6,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PROS by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,909,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,367,000 after buying an additional 144,729 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in PROS by 0.7% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,271,719 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,862,000 after acquiring an additional 21,675 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in PROS by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,814,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,171,000 after acquiring an additional 287,338 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PROS by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 768,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,802,000 after purchasing an additional 84,678 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in PROS by 0.8% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 690,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PRO shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on PROS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of PROS from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of PROS from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

PROS Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of PRO stock opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 1.21. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $40.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.80.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $82.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

