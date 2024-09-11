Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 13,451 Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,451 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.26% of Construction Partners worth $7,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Construction Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 17,700.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 244.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Construction Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Construction Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROAD stock opened at $59.36 on Wednesday. Construction Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $66.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.74 and its 200-day moving average is $56.29.

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $517.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ROAD shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Construction Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Construction Partners from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Construction Partners from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

In other news, Director Mark R. Matteson sold 25,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.97, for a total transaction of $1,574,533.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 102,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,357,626.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

