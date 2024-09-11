Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 134,813 Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) by 23.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 446,402 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 134,813 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Aspen Aerogels were worth $10,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter valued at about $246,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Aspen Aerogels

In other Aspen Aerogels news, CFO Ricardo C. Rodriguez sold 32,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $978,495.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,610.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ASPN opened at $23.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.55 and a beta of 2.16. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $33.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. Aspen Aerogels had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Aspen Aerogels’s revenue was up 144.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley raised Aspen Aerogels to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.70.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

