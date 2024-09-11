Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 17,331 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 372,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,331 shares during the period. Ingevity comprises about 1.0% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $16,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,818,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,143,000 after buying an additional 75,198 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Ingevity by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,148,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,446,000 after acquiring an additional 80,856 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 1.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,028,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,964,000 after acquiring an additional 13,771 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 793,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,490,000 after acquiring an additional 52,187 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,853,000 after purchasing an additional 44,910 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NGVT. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ingevity from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Ingevity from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. CJS Securities raised shares of Ingevity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ingevity from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingevity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

NGVT opened at $32.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.62. Ingevity Co. has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $56.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.58 million. Ingevity had a negative net margin of 27.85% and a positive return on equity of 19.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

