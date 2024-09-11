Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 316 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.19% of Addus HomeCare worth $3,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 64.2% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $127.03 on Wednesday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52-week low of $78.35 and a 52-week high of $134.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.07 and a 200 day moving average of $112.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $286.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.90 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $25,200.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,500.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $25,200.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,500.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 21,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total transaction of $2,921,316.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,687.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,634 shares of company stock worth $3,011,532 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADUS. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Profile

(Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.