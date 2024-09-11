Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 5,642 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,429 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,642 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.29% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $4,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOB. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,628,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 12,211.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 252,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after buying an additional 250,939 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $7,474,000. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 123,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 62,600 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,327,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,415,000 after acquiring an additional 61,029 shares in the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Live Oak Bancshares Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ LOB opened at $41.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.95. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $47.22.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $232.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Oak Bancshares

In related news, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 20,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,929. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on LOB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.