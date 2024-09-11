Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 71,904 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,079,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 71,904 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 1.01% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $12,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 97,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $1,487,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 318,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 18,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Amy E. Mckee sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $54,352.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,891.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Amy E. Mckee sold 8,600 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $54,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,891.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Machelle Sanders sold 4,689 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $28,134.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.23. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $8.88.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $109.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BCRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JMP Securities raised their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

