Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,318 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,951 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Simulations Plus worth $3,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLP. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 10.5% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Simulations Plus during the second quarter worth $218,000. Cook Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 17.4% in the second quarter. Cook Wealth LLC now owns 8,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the 2nd quarter valued at $920,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simulations Plus Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP opened at $33.36 on Wednesday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $51.22. The stock has a market cap of $667.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.50 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.17.

Simulations Plus Announces Dividend

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 2nd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.92 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLP has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simulations Plus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Insider Activity at Simulations Plus

In other news, Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $36,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,683.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Simulations Plus news, Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $36,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,683.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $703,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,501,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,186,006.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,467,390 over the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

