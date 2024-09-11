Ripio Credit Network Trading 7.2% Higher This Week (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $870,555.05 and approximately $54.50 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00122561 USD and is down -0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $14.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

