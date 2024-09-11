RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (RFM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on September 30th

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0954 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.
RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $15.99 on Wednesday. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $16.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.02.
About RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Why Hedge Funds Are Betting Big on Alibaba and Baidu for 2024
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Cintas Stock Split: What the 4-for-1 Split Means for Investors
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Don’t Miss Smartsheet’s Surge: Strong Growth and Buybacks Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.