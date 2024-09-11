RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (RFM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on September 30th

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFMGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0954 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $15.99 on Wednesday. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $16.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.02.

About RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

