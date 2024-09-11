Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Down 0.8%

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) was down 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.96 and last traded at $13.13. Approximately 5,919,902 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 40,592,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.23.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RIVN shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.09.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RIVN
Rivian Automotive Stock Performance
Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 65.40% and a negative net margin of 115.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,374,438. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $803,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,234,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at $16,374,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 417,497 shares of company stock worth $6,732,150. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.
Rivian Automotive Company Profile
Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.
