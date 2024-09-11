Robin Tomasello Sells 5,022 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CAO Robin Tomasello sold 5,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $114,501.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 193,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,412,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $21.65 on Wednesday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $30.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.23 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.98.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 38.91%. The firm had revenue of $198.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on S shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.96.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 1,811.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 35,808 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,373,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,687,000 after purchasing an additional 54,664 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

