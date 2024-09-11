ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.55

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.55 and last traded at $10.76, with a volume of 96091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

ROHM Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.09.

ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $758.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that ROHM Co., Ltd. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROHM Company Profile

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company operates through three segments: LSI, Semiconductor Devices, and Modules. It provides ICs comprising memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, motor/actuator drivers, resistors, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converters, sensors and MEMS, display drivers, interfaces, wireless LSIs, audio and video products, speech synthesis LSI, and microcontrollers.

