Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Shares Gap Down to $51.13

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.13, but opened at $49.99. Rollins shares last traded at $49.42, with a volume of 155,691 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Rollins Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.15.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Rollins had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The firm had revenue of $891.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $237,716.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,533,010.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $237,716.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,338 shares in the company, valued at $4,533,010.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total transaction of $224,084.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,023 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,999.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Rollins by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,826,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,765,000 after acquiring an additional 357,535 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Rollins by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 268,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,706,000 after purchasing an additional 18,510 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Rollins by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,865,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,452,000 after buying an additional 160,373 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Rollins by 185.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 384,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,781,000 after buying an additional 249,860 shares during the period. Finally, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 201,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

See Also

