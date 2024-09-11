Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 440 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $40,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,589,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,173,641,000 after acquiring an additional 336,588 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 29.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 953,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $433,621,000 after purchasing an additional 218,506 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 716,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $324,897,000 after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 574,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,169,000 after buying an additional 274,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 505,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $236,085,000 after buying an additional 16,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.43.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.8 %

LMT opened at $572.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $528.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $481.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.47. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $578.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.73 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

