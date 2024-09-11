Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 98,663 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $33,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $84.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $78.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $91.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.31. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.1373 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CP. Barclays reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.36.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

