Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,136 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of CoStar Group worth $28,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in CoStar Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 4,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 18,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $79.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.61 and a 200 day moving average of $82.37. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.49, a P/E/G ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.81. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.35 and a twelve month high of $100.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $677.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

CSGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on CoStar Group from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.38.

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

