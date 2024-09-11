Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 1,212 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $27,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Moody’s by 114.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MCO opened at $484.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.85, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $298.86 and a 12 month high of $490.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $459.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $418.33.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.22. Moody’s had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.06, for a total value of $232,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,606.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.06, for a total value of $232,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,606.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 569 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.26, for a total value of $252,783.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,386.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,931 shares of company stock worth $1,332,825. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Moody’s from $443.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $454.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $482.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $420.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $465.00.

About Moody’s

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

