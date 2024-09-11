Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of KLA worth $56,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,048,728,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $627,399,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth $379,678,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,546,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,061,469,000 after purchasing an additional 386,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of KLA by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 997,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $580,008,000 after purchasing an additional 301,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $713.46 on Wednesday. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $440.15 and a 1-year high of $896.32. The stock has a market cap of $96.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $791.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $752.48.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 103.50% and a net margin of 28.15%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 29.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on KLA from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of KLA from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on KLA from $860.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on KLA from $730.00 to $680.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $805.29.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total transaction of $12,293,259.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,329 shares in the company, valued at $74,257,998.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total transaction of $12,293,259.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,329 shares in the company, valued at $74,257,998.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total transaction of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at $11,644,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,917 shares of company stock valued at $14,568,247. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

