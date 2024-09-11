Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 72,735 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,735 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Church & Dwight worth $45,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHD. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $436,000. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 161,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,697,000 after buying an additional 21,208 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 18.8% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $125,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CHD opened at $105.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.25 and a 1-year high of $110.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.09.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total value of $9,243,014.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,479.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Church & Dwight news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total transaction of $9,243,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,479.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $5,895,423.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $429,179.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 200,722 shares of company stock worth $20,986,416. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.58.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

