Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 490,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,135 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $37,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra in the second quarter worth $30,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. SouthState Corp raised its stake in Sempra by 900.0% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SRE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sempra from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sempra from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.36.

Sempra Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $82.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.75. Sempra has a 52-week low of $63.75 and a 52-week high of $84.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). Sempra had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sempra’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 54.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sempra news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Featured Articles

