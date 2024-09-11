RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,990 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $14,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 64.1% in the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in RTX during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in RTX during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Melius Research raised their price target on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.47.

RTX opened at $120.30 on Wednesday. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $123.70. The stock has a market cap of $160.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,773.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,725,966.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,773.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

