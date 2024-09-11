Sachetta LLC Acquires 736 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Sachetta LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 82.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwind Capital bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 76.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPLG stock opened at $64.56 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $48.13 and a 52-week high of $66.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

