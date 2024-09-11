Sachetta LLC Has $130,000 Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sachetta LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Sachetta LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock opened at $169.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.91. The company has a market cap of $120.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $172.98.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

