Sachetta LLC Invests $31,000 in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,048,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $463,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 382,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,950,000 after purchasing an additional 172,276 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $102.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.56. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $102.20.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

