Sachetta LLC Purchases 210 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Sachetta LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Sachetta LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,826,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,260,165,000 after buying an additional 7,320,289 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,325,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,284 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,488,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,591,000 after purchasing an additional 217,459 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth $420,457,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,309,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,847,000 after purchasing an additional 957,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $10,298,438.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,047,857.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $10,298,438.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,047,857.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $2,773,731.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,177,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,348 shares of company stock worth $13,296,833 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $59.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.18 and its 200 day moving average is $60.62. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $80.96.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.12 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.62.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

