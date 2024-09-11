Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Buys 12,200 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 117.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DSI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 101.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000.

NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $103.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.19 and a 200 day moving average of $101.45. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $77.47 and a 1-year high of $107.95.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

